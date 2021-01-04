Previous
Afterglow by 7bullwinkles
76 / 365

Afterglow

Captured the afterglow of a sunset over Frenchman's Bay near Martin River, Ontario while camping at the Rock Pine Motel and Restaurant in August 2018.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
