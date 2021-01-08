Previous
Next
Mirror Lake by 7bullwinkles
80 / 365

Mirror Lake

In 2012, we took a summer vacation in New Hampshire, Vermont and New York. This scene was taken from the Cottage Restaurant on Mirror Lake in Lake Placid.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise