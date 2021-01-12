Previous
Caledon Countryside
Caledon Countryside

A view of the Caledon Country Club taken on our hike along the Caledon Trailway this past Sunday. This image was taken from the trailway over the 18th fairway. It doesn't look like it is playing well at the moment.
