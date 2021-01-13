Previous
Possessive Maple by 7bullwinkles
Possessive Maple

This was a photo of a maple tree I took on our hike last Sunday on the Caledon Trailway. It is the dead of winter and it has not shed its leaves. How very possessive.
Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
