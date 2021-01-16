Previous
North Ridge Triple by 7bullwinkles
North Ridge Triple

An image of the North Ridge Triple lift at the Killington Ski Resort in Vermont taken on our 2006 ski trip. This lift was well used by us as it serviced our favourite trails Rime and Reason.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
Photo Details

