The Pitons

This image was taken in March of 2013 from the hills overlooking the town of Soufrière, Saint Lucia and the Pitons. The Pitons are two mountainous volcanic plugs, with Gros Piton being 798.25 m (2,618.9 ft) high, and Petit Piton coming at 743 m (2,438 ft) in height and they are located on either side of the Jalousie Bay.