92 / 365
Cabot Trail Coast
This image was taken while driving around the Cabot Trail on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia in August 2009. There are plenty of photo ops when driving the Cabot Trail.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Jeffrey Shaw
@7bullwinkles
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
12th August 2009 12:15pm
