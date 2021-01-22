Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
94 / 365
Castle in the Mountains
This image was taken from the patio at the Banff Springs Hotel at dusk in April 2013. Everything was aglow.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeffrey Shaw
@7bullwinkles
94
photos
2
followers
0
following
25% complete
View this month »
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
FinePix HS20EXR
Taken
30th April 2013 10:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close