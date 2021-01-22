Previous
Next
Castle in the Mountains by 7bullwinkles
94 / 365

Castle in the Mountains

This image was taken from the patio at the Banff Springs Hotel at dusk in April 2013. Everything was aglow.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise