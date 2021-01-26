Previous
Wishing for Summer by 7bullwinkles
98 / 365

Wishing for Summer

In March of 2009, I took a photo workshop and took this image at the top of the Lookout Trail at the Deerhurst Resort near Huntsville. This lonely dry plant was surrounded by a sea of white snow.
26th January 2021

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
