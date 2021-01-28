Sign up
100 / 365
Sealed
One stop on our Alaskan Cruise in the summer of 2014 was to Juneau where we went whale watching. During the adventure, we passed this buoy where the several seals were just chillin'.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Jeffrey Shaw
@7bullwinkles
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
FinePix HS50EXR
Taken
24th July 2014 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
