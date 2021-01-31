Previous
Wolf Lake in Winter by 7bullwinkles
103 / 365

Wolf Lake in Winter

We hiked at Terra Cotta Conservation Area yesterday and passed by Wolf Lake while on the Terra Cotta Lane where the staff were preparing several ice skating rinks. This view caught my eye with the white snow and the golden cattails and bulrushes.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
Photo Details

