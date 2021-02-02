Previous
Poulnabrone Dolmen by 7bullwinkles
105 / 365

Poulnabrone Dolmen

Another image taken in the Burren National Park in Ireland in September 2016. This is the Poulnabrone Dolmen I mentioned a few days ago. It was constructed between 4200 BC and 2900 BC. How in the world did they construct this Dolmen?
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
