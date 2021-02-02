Sign up
Poulnabrone Dolmen
Another image taken in the Burren National Park in Ireland in September 2016. This is the Poulnabrone Dolmen I mentioned a few days ago. It was constructed between 4200 BC and 2900 BC. How in the world did they construct this Dolmen?
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Jeffrey Shaw
@7bullwinkles
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix HS50EXR
Taken
18th September 2016 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
