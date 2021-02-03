Sign up
Castello di Celsa in Fall
On our first trip to Italy in the fall of 2015, we toured the Castello di Celsa in Sovicille, Italy. It is located near Siena and the Castello was draped in a magical red vine. This is a sample of the scenes we witnessed there.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Jeffrey Shaw
@7bullwinkles
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
FinePix HS50EXR
Taken
2nd November 2015 10:49am
Exif
View Info
