Castello di Celsa in Fall by 7bullwinkles
Castello di Celsa in Fall

On our first trip to Italy in the fall of 2015, we toured the Castello di Celsa in Sovicille, Italy. It is located near Siena and the Castello was draped in a magical red vine. This is a sample of the scenes we witnessed there.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
