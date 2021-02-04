Previous
DSCF1200-02 by 7bullwinkles
Here we have an image of Whiteface Mountain near Lake Placid, New York taken in the afternoon glow in the summer of 2012. Whiteface Mountain is part of the Adirondack Mountains and is the 5th highest peak in this mountain chain.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
