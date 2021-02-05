Previous
Rocky Mountain Spring by 7bullwinkles
Rocky Mountain Spring

On the last day of our trip to Banff in May 2013, we drove the highway to Jasper for lunch. This image was taken on Highway 93 near Jasper on our way back to Banff. There is nothing like the mountains for inspiration.
Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
