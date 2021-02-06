Previous
Next
Rocky Mountain High by 7bullwinkles
109 / 365

Rocky Mountain High

Another photo from our May 2013 trip to Banff. This was taken after a trip to the top of Sulphur Mountain on the Banff Gondola. We had a memorable sunset dinner followed by an opportunity to watch the sunset over the rocky mountains.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise