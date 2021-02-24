Previous
Next
Red Rock Lake Awakens by 7bullwinkles
127 / 365

Red Rock Lake Awakens

Another photo from our summer vacation at Lake Superior Provincial Park in September 2020. This was taken early one crisp morning along Hwy 17 at Red Rock Lake. The mist and sun were rising and a loon was fishing nearby. Magical!!!
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise