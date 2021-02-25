Previous
Ice Overflow by 7bullwinkles
Ice Overflow

Here is an image taken in February 2020 off of Hwy 60 near the Tea Lake Campground in Algonquin Park. The ice wall on the rock face was stunning. It was very cold taking this in the shade on a -30°C morning.
25th February 2021

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
