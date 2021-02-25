Sign up
Ice Overflow
Here is an image taken in February 2020 off of Hwy 60 near the Tea Lake Campground in Algonquin Park. The ice wall on the rock face was stunning. It was very cold taking this in the shade on a -30°C morning.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Jeffrey Shaw
@7bullwinkles
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
8th February 2020 11:27am
