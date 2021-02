Bullwinkle

This image was taken at a Moose Photography workshop in June 2016. We were located on Craig Lake in Algonquin Park and on this day we saw 7 bulls. Often when people see moose at some point it will turn and run for the cover of the forest. People give up on the photos at that point. Don't as just before they take cover in the woods they stop and look back and you have a chance for an icon moose image like this.