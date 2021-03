China Lookout

In October 2013, I found myself at a conference in Monterey California. The day we were returning home was spectacular so we took a drive down the Cabrillo Highway (California State Route 1) to Big Sur. On the way back this scene of the Pacific coast caught our eye. This spot is known as China lookout and is found just outside the Garrapta State Park about halfway between Carmel-By-The-Sea and Big Sur.