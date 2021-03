Two Granite Monoliths

Well, here it is - my Ansel Adams moment. This is my take on the Ansel Adams classic image of the Yosemite Tunnel View. I'm not sure I even knew about Ansel Adams when I took this photo. On a fall 2007 trip to California, we spent a full day in Yosemite National Park. What a wonderful place. Here you see El Capitan in the foreground and Half Dome in the back. I saw recently that two crazies actually skied down Half Dome recently. That's nuts.