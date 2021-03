Hoodoos

On Western Canada summer vacation in 2010, we stopped in Drumheller, Alberta. On that stop, we visited the Hoodoos. Hoodoos are sandstone pillars resting on a thick base of shale that is capped by a large stone. Hoodoos are very fragile and can erode completely if their capstone is dislodged. This image shows some eroded hoodoos, but no complete ones. I thought the landscape was interesting in this image despite the lack of a hoodoo.