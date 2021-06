Backyard Wildlife

Late Sunday afternoon we noticed something roaming in our backyard neighbour's yard. I took out my camera to capture an image of the animal and found that it was an eastern cottontail (aka bunny or rabbit). It was just munching down on some of the long grass, which is better than eating the lettuce in our raised garden beds. We suspect it may have been having a feast on some of our veggies during the past week since we found one right up on the garden bed last week.