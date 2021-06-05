Sign up
228 / 365
Oh Dear
While camping at Restoule Provincial Park in August 2020, we hiked the Fire Tower Trail. Early on in the hike, we came upon a couple of Northern White-Tailed Deer. Here is an image of one of the deer when it came into the open.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Jeffrey Shaw
@7bullwinkles
228
photos
5
followers
0
following
62% complete
View this month »
