Upper Ragged Falls by 7bullwinkles
Upper Ragged Falls

While eating lunch at the Ragged Falls Provincial Park on Saturday we watched the water flow over the upper portion of the Ragged Falls. This is just a warm-up for the larger falls ahead. It was a great relaxing view while we enjoyed our lunch.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
Photo Details

