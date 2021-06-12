Previous
Butterfly Bush by 7bullwinkles
Butterfly Bush

We planted some new plants in the garden this year, including this Butterfly Bush. It just started to bloom this week. No butterflies yet. Soon I'll bet.
12th June 2021

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
