Cirrus Mountain by 7bullwinkles
Cirrus Mountain

Another mountain view that was taken on our trip to Banff in early May 2013. This is Cirrus Mountain which lies on the east side of Highway 93 (Icefields Parkway) in Alberta halfway between Saskatchewan Crossing and Sunwapta Pass.
Jeffrey Shaw

