238 / 365
Cirrus Mountain
Another mountain view that was taken on our trip to Banff in early May 2013. This is Cirrus Mountain which lies on the east side of Highway 93 (Icefields Parkway) in Alberta halfway between Saskatchewan Crossing and Sunwapta Pass.
15th June 2021
Jeffrey Shaw
@7bullwinkles
