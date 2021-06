Whiskey Rapids Trail

During the summer of 2016 we vacationed at Algonquin Provincial Park. One day on this vacation we hiked the Whiskey Rapids Trail and we came upon this scene. It was the first time we had hiked this trail. We spent a little time here taking pictures and taking in the beauty. We have tried to hike this trail again since this day but the trail has been closed due to flooding. We will try again the next time we visit the park.