Inside Passage by 7bullwinkles
Inside Passage

In July 2014 we travelled took a cruise to Alaska. There was a lot of time spent at sea. This was taken on the return voyage and gives you an idea of the scenery as you travel through the Inside Passage of the Pacific Northwest region.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
