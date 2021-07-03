Previous
Next
Holmes Bay Caribbean Style by 7bullwinkles
256 / 365

Holmes Bay Caribbean Style

On Canada Day we went to the stone beach on Holmes Bay at Inverhuron Provincial Park. The water had a deep blue Caribbean hue to it. The only thing missing are the palm trees and the fine sand. Welcome to Canada!
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise