Previous
Next
Lake Huron Rocks by 7bullwinkles
259 / 365

Lake Huron Rocks

Some say Lake Huron Rocks. I would tend to agree. On Canada Day the water was very clear and very calm. These conditions allowed me to capture these rocks underwater near the shore of Holmes Bay at Inverhuron Provincial Park.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mickey Anderson ace
Nice, looks alot like Lake Erie rocks also!
July 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise