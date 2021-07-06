Sign up
259 / 365
Lake Huron Rocks
Some say Lake Huron Rocks. I would tend to agree. On Canada Day the water was very clear and very calm. These conditions allowed me to capture these rocks underwater near the shore of Holmes Bay at Inverhuron Provincial Park.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Jeffrey Shaw
@7bullwinkles
Mickey Anderson
ace
Nice, looks alot like Lake Erie rocks also!
July 6th, 2021
