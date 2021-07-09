Previous
Golden Inverhuron Sunset by 7bullwinkles
262 / 365

Golden Inverhuron Sunset

On our final night at Inverhuron Provincial Park, I went to the rocky shores of Gunn Point to view the sunset. The sky was cloudless and the sky was clear. The sun was strong and had a reddish hue. Here is an image I captured of this sunset.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
