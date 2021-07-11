Previous
Denny's Dam Downstream by 7bullwinkles
264 / 365

Denny's Dam Downstream

Another photo from Denny's Dam on the Saugeen River near Southampton. I took a short walk downstream to capture the Saugeen River as it approaches Southampton. I managed to capture some cute little geese in the process.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
