Wild Columbine by 7bullwinkles
265 / 365

Wild Columbine

Here we have an image of wild columbine found on the Chain Trail at Inverhuron Provincial Park. This plant is also known as Canada columbine and its proper name is Aquilegia canadensis. A truly unique flower.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
