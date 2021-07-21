Previous
Mute Swan by 7bullwinkles
275 / 365

Mute Swan

While walking around Ruperts Landing in Collingwood we passed by a wetland and this mute swan stuck its head out into the open water. Well, not just its head. I managed to get this image before it retreated back into the wetland.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
75% complete

