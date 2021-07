Full Moon Fever

Last night was July's full moon, which has been termed a "buck" moon by the Algonquin tribes to signify that a male deers antlers are in full growth mode now. Some indigenous people call the July moon a "Thunder" moon due to the stormy weather that can occur in the summer. It is important to share the indigenous meanings, especially this year. This image was taken over Panagapka Lake at Esker Lakes Provincial Park.