279 / 365
Camping by Moonlight
This image was taken on the night before the July (Buck) moon at Esker Lakes Provincial Park. As we passed by a campsite with a fire burning we saw the full moon peak through the trees. Campers will relate to the simple beauty of this scene.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
Jeffrey Shaw
@7bullwinkles
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G781W
Taken
22nd July 2021 9:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
