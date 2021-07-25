Previous
Camping by Moonlight by 7bullwinkles
279 / 365

This image was taken on the night before the July (Buck) moon at Esker Lakes Provincial Park. As we passed by a campsite with a fire burning we saw the full moon peak through the trees. Campers will relate to the simple beauty of this scene.
Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
