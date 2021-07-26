Previous
Fly Agaric by 7bullwinkles
280 / 365

Fly Agaric

We found this Fly Agaric mushroom near our campsite yesterday at Esker Lakes Provincial Park. After a little research it appears this beautiful mushroom is poisonous. It is a beautiful mushroom nonetheless.
26th July 2021

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
76% complete

