Loon on Lulu Lake by 7bullwinkles
286 / 365

Loon on Lulu Lake

We canoed 4 lakes with 3 portages and 2 lift-overs to see this loon on Lulu Lake in Esker Lakes Provincial Park. It was quite the journey and this loon was there to greet us and on time for his photoshoot.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
Photo Details

