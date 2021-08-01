Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
286 / 365
Loon on Lulu Lake
We canoed 4 lakes with 3 portages and 2 lift-overs to see this loon on Lulu Lake in Esker Lakes Provincial Park. It was quite the journey and this loon was there to greet us and on time for his photoshoot.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeffrey Shaw
@7bullwinkles
286
photos
6
followers
0
following
78% complete
View this month »
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
30th July 2021 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close