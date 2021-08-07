Previous
Next
Three Loons by 7bullwinkles
292 / 365

Three Loons

During our early morning canoe on Panagapka Lake at Esker Lakes Provincial Park we saw this mother loon taking care of her two baby loons in the mist. It was a cool site.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise