Relaxing Falls by 7bullwinkles
Relaxing Falls

On the day we paddled Howard Lake we stopped at the top of the lake for lunch. On the backside of the place we ate was the start of a waterfall. It was soothing to hear the water run over the rocks while we ate lunch.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

