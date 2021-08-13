Sign up
298 / 365
Relaxing Falls
On the day we paddled Howard Lake we stopped at the top of the lake for lunch. On the backside of the place we ate was the start of a waterfall. It was soothing to hear the water run over the rocks while we ate lunch.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
0
0
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
1st August 2021 1:28pm
