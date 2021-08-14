Previous
Mossy Tree by 7bullwinkles
Mossy Tree

On our hike of the Lonesome Bog Trail at Esker Lakes Provincial Park, we came across this fallen tree that became covered in green moss. The vibrant green just jumped out at me. It certainly made the fallen tree blend into the landscape.
Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
