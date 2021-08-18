Previous
Outside the Badlands by 7bullwinkles
Outside the Badlands

In July I hiked the Cheltenham Badlands. When I finished the hike I had to walk along Old Base Road to get back to my vehicle. As I approached the road this was the view I had. The badlands are not contained to the hiking area.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
