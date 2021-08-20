Previous
Looney Family by 7bullwinkles
305 / 365

Looney Family

Another image from our early morning paddle on Panagapka Lake in Esker Lakes Provincial Park. This family of loons was keeping us entertained and making the paddle worthwhile. It's amazing how the loons can make the start of the day perfect.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
Photo Details

