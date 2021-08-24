Sign up
309 / 365
Purple Loosestrife
On our walk around Ruperts Landing near Collingwood, Ontario we found this lone Purple Loosestrife plant among the rocks by the water's edge on White's Bay. The plant really pops against the waters of Georgian Bay.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Jeffrey Shaw
@7bullwinkles
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
18th July 2021 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
