Purple Loosestrife by 7bullwinkles
309 / 365

Purple Loosestrife

On our walk around Ruperts Landing near Collingwood, Ontario we found this lone Purple Loosestrife plant among the rocks by the water's edge on White's Bay. The plant really pops against the waters of Georgian Bay.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
