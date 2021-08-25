Previous
Buoy O' Buoy by 7bullwinkles
310 / 365

Buoy O' Buoy

Another image from our walk around Ruperts Landing near Collingwood, Ontario where we found this old buoy among the rocks by the boat launch at White's Bay. I have always admired images of old buoys near the water's edge.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
