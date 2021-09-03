Sign up
East Lake View
Our first view of East Lake in Prince Edward County this morning. Sulley and I headed to the lake for a walk and stood and watched the view for a few moments. Then Sulley said come on Dad put the camera down. There is more to explore.
3rd September 2021
