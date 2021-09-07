Previous
Mazinaw Rock Sunset by 7bullwinkles
323 / 365

Mazinaw Rock Sunset

We arrived at Bon Echo Provincial Park yesterday and after dinner to a walk to get acquainted. We stopped at the bridge over Bon Echo Creek and saw this amazing view with Mazinaw Rock lit up by the sunset. Breathtaking!!!
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
Yoland ace
Fantastic light and reflection
September 7th, 2021  
