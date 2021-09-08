Previous
Top O' Mazinaw Rock by 7bullwinkles
Top O' Mazinaw Rock

We canoed across Mazinaw Lake yesterday and climb the stairways that take you to the top of the rock. This is one of the spectacular view we saw from the top. It was worth the tipping of the canoe as we started the paddle.
