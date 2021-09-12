Previous
Mazinaw Rock Glory by 7bullwinkles
Mazinaw Rock Glory

On our last night at Bon Echo Provincial Park yesterday I slipped away from doing the dishes to capture this image of Mazinaw Rock as the days last rays of sun hit its face. It sure is one glorious rock.
Jeffrey Shaw

@7bullwinkles
